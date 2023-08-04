Hmong Enrichment Program draws large attendance

WESTON, Wis. — An estimated 500 people attended the celebration held Friday at Weston Elementary School after the end of Hmong Enrichment Program.
The program runs two weeks in the summer and its purpose is to teach kids in the D.C. Everest School District about Hmong culture.
There was a virtual program earlier in the morning to celebrate student accomplishments and staff recognition.
Kids then got to celebrate and play outside on the playground with their friends and family, enjoy Hmong food, and look at other students' artwork.
Parents appreciated the program just as much as the kids.
"This is really important because we are so engaged in the American culture that a lot of times we have lost our own culture along the way because we don't celebrate it very often," said mother of children in program and Wausau Family Pharmacy Pharmacist Zoua Yang."
"Maybe once a year, you'll see different things and you never get to go into deep details... and to actually have a special program that teaches our students on this, it's a wonderful thing."
Students got to wear Hmong clothes as well if they so wished.
The event's been a huge hit and many people in attendance said they wanted to attend next year.