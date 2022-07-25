Hodag Food Wagon enters second year, looking to expand

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Northwoods food pantry program is now in its second year, and they're asking for help to grow even more.
The Hodag Food Wagon is a partnership with the YMCA of the Northwoods, Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and UW Extension Food Wise.
Its goal is to provide children in need with one free bagged lunch and snacks each week during the summer, but anyone in need can come.
It operates at two locations in Rhinelander now, but they want to expand even more.
"We would love to see this grow to a program that could provide a bagged lunch that could cover at least a week's worth of lunch food items for kids," said Courtney Smith, associate executive director of the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.
The Hodag Food Wagon is open every Thursday from noon- 1 p.m. outside the Rhinelander District Library and the YMCA Youth Development Center.
If you'd like to donate or volunter, contact the RAFP at 715-369-7237 or Stephanie Dahlquist with the Y at 715-362-9622, ext. 104 or sdahlquist@ymcanw.org.