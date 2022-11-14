 Skip to main content
Holiday light show lights up a worthy cause

Quinn Romenesko

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area woman is spreading holiday cheer, using her Christmas light display to help a good cause. 

Amanda Dahlmer lost her father to cancer in 2020, that's when she had the idea to really expand her Christmas light displays in her front yard. 

"I told my daughter, I said why don't we light up the yard bright enough that grandpa can see them all the way in heaven?" said Dahlmer. 

She's using the displays to not only spread some holiday cheer but shine a light on a worthy cause. 

This year, she's collecting donations for four-year-old Quinn Romenesko of Stockbridge, who's battling a rare type of brain tumor. 

She requires travel to Milwaukee and Tennessee to access treatment. 

"Just all the help that they're getting and all the support and love and everything, so anything helps." 

Neighbors said the cause is a great one. 

"Doing money raisers for the community is really great." said Jim Nickel.

He said the light display brings back memories. 

"It kinda takes you back to your childhood days you know, and it's nice to see other people come here with their kids and see how their eyes light up." said Nickel. 

At the end of the day, holidays are really just about bringing people together. 

"More than anything it's about support and love." said Dahlmer. 

The light show is located at 300 Peckham Road in Nekoosa, it's opened every evening starting at 5 p.m. Donations can also be made on the Quinn Strong GoFund Me Page. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

