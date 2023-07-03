Holiday travel causes uptick in crashes

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The 4th of July is a day filled with travel, and what will be a heavy flow of traffic brings with it the concerns of car accidents.
Many people use the extended weekend to go see family or go camping, and in Central Wisconsin, much of the traffic heads northbound to the Northwoods.
All is well until the 4th comes around, which is the day that many people return from their trips to prepare for the rest of the week.
The problem comes because everyone tends to return at the same time.
Members of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office say that there is generally an uptick in car crashes at the beginning and end of holiday breaks.
While they hope that this year will be different, previous years have indicated that they always need to be prepared.
"There will be a huge increase in the amount traffic coming back, starting usually about mid-morning, and then that's where we have unfortunately some different crashes," Lieutenant Mark Wagers says.
One crash can wreak havoc, backing up traffic through multiple counties.
What is usually the Sheriff's Office's rerouting method has been derailed with the construction on County Highway K, leaving the team to come up with a creative solution if need be.
If you happen to be driving in dense traffic conditions, we encourage you to keep your speed down, maintain adequate spacing, and always pay attention.