Home prices rising as homes become scarce

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. — (WAOW) In the last year, the number of homes sold in Wausau has gone down by over 200, while the average price of a home, has gone up by $10,000 dollars.
With prices going up, people who do own homes are staying in their homes, and people who rent, are staying in their apartments.
Max Rea, the owner of Remax Excel in Wausau, said, "62 percent of homeowners have interest rates that are below 4% right now, and with interest rates at 7%, it's keeping people from listing their home to sell."
The homes that are hitting the market don't stay there for long, either. Rea said that most homes are already under contract within two to three days.
"There are a lot of buyers out there who are looking to buy, who are currently renting, there at multiple buyers for every home that's on the market," Rea said.
But he did say that there was a light at the end of the tunnel, saying, "The solution would be for people that currently own homes, to want to either upgrade their home to a bigger home, or to buy a small home to release that inventory."
He said that hopefully, once more homeowners start selling, prices will go down.