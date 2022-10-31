Hospital Helps Kids Enjoy Halloween Fun

A local hospital is giving its patients a special treat this Halloween. Marshfield Medical Center helped kids who are too sick to leave the hospital the chance to trick-or-treat.
Hospital staff dressed up and provided kids with laughter, music, and of course, lots and lots of candy. One of the young patients shared how special it was for her to get to trick-or-treat.
Josilynn Geiss, a patient at the hospital, said, "I didn't think I would be able to go trick or treating and, its already made for us, thank you for everyone that's supporting me and everyone else at the hospital."
If you'd like to help the kids at the Marshfield Clinic, donations can be made on their website.