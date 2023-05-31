How firefighters protect their own lives while rescuing others

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Imaging battling a fire in this weather. That's what some area firefighters were faced with today in Kronenwetter.
It was a team effort as flames engulfed parts of the home. With everyone involved from first responders, to emergency management and WPS, they were able to contain the flames and limit the damage.
However, big flames and black smoke was far from the only thing they were battling.
"Whether it be a hot day like today-- 80/90 degrees or 20 below zero, the firefighters when they are inside working hard with the 100 pounds of gear that they wear, they are sweating." says Bob OPound, a Salvation Army volunteer and long time fire fighter. "They need to rehydrate because that's what takes us down."
While priority number one with any fire is to put it out and make sure everyone inside got out safely, the health of the firefighters themselves is something that cannot be overlooked.
"Without the Salvation Army we'd be dead. Seriously!" Pound added, while handing out waters, chips and hotdogs.
In addition to the food and water the Salvation Army supplies, which are often donated by people or businesses in the area, the firefighters need to have the ability to take breaks.
"On a day like today, about 10 minutes is all they've got without refreshing themselves." Explains Kronenwetter F.D. Chief Theresa O'Brien. "So it's really important we keep their hydration up, get them some water to drink and give them breaks. That's the reason I called so many departments in was so that we could just keep rotating people in and out."
A large number of firefighters who responded are volunteers, which people say is one of the things that makes our area, and the people who do this job, so special.
Chief O'Brien says the fire started in the back of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.
We were able to confirm neither occupant inside the home at the time of the blaze was injured.