How The Cold Impacts Your Electric Vehicle

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With colder temperatures on the way, it could impact your electric vehicle. Colder temperatures affect the batteries in most devices, and electric vehicles are no different.
Experts say colder weather decreases and driving range on and EV's battery, forcing drivers to stop more often for a charge. Aaron Olson, the guest services manager at Olson Tire and Auto Service, said, "Anywhere below freezing is gonna lessen your range. I mean if you're going from summer months to winter months, you're gonna see about a 20 to 25 percent decrease in overall range."
Olson also said that using the heat will draw from the battery as well, since EVs don't have an engine to generate heat.