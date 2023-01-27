 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL POSSIBLE INTO THIS EVENING...

Snow had ended in most of Central and Northern Wisconsin late this
afternoon, but areas of freezing drizzle and blowing snow could
continue to make roads and sidewalks slick into the evening hours.

Slow down and use caution if traveling tonight.

How The Cold Impacts Your Electric Vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
How The Cold Impacts Your Electric Vehicle

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With colder temperatures on the way, it could impact your electric vehicle. Colder temperatures affect the batteries in most devices, and electric vehicles are no different. 

Experts say colder weather decreases and driving range on and EV's battery, forcing drivers to stop more often for a charge. Aaron Olson, the guest services manager at Olson Tire and Auto Service, said, "Anywhere below freezing is gonna lessen your range. I mean if you're going from summer months to winter months, you're gonna see about a 20 to 25 percent decrease in overall range."

Olson also said that using the heat will draw from the battery as well, since EVs don't have an engine to generate heat. 

Tags

Recommended for you