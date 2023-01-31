How the end of the Covid emergency impacts you

(WAOW) -- President Biden says he will end the Covid-19 emergency declarations in May, and that could impact your ability to get access to Covid testing and treatments.
But Ajay Sethi, a professor of population health sciences at UW Madison says conditions are looking right to life those declarations.
"It's just more quiescent than it was a year ago when we were coming off the large omicron spike," he said.
But things could get dicey once the control over things like testing and vaccines leaves the federal government's hands.
"Some people will remain covered under Medicare, for example," Sethi said. "But for private insurance, you probably will have to get vaccines through your network."
Sethi says it's too soon to say whether we can relax on those Covid precautions, as it can still be a deadly disease.
"We still have more deaths than we want, because a lot of deaths are preventable, and a lot of them still do occur in people who haven't been fully vaccinated or up to date on vaccination," he said.
He says there is some hope on the horizon though, we didn't see as much of a winter surge of Covid as expected, and Sethi says there's enough immunity in the population.
He says the next step in strengthening that is getting more people boosted.