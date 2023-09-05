How to better protect birds from flying into windows

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Birds flying into windows is one of the biggest problems facing the winged creatures right now.
Save Our Songbirds (SOS) and other bird organizations across the state have been working to educate people about some easy ways they can avoid birds flying into their windows.
It has been such a big problem because clear windows can reflect birds' habitats back to them and they think they can fly through it.
"Up to about a billion birds a year are killed flying into glass and nearly half of that total occurs at our homes by far because there's the most phones on the landscape," said SOS Coordinator Lisa Gaumnitz.
The 48th annual Birds and Art exhibition is opening this weekend at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and to coincide with that, the museum teamed up with SOS to "bird proof" some of their clear windows.
"So, what they did is rig up some cords that just kind of create parallel lines within the window, so it breaks up the reflection a little bit for the birds. It's a little easier for them to see it.," said Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Marketing and Communication Manager Bryce Cebula.
There will be a workshop on how you can better protect birds at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 put on by SOS at the art museum.