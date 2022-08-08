 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. It may
be as little as a hundred feet at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air travel could be delayed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

How to detect misinformation on social media

social media

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A warning from police after a rumor of an active shooter spread on social media Monday.

Police say that rumor was false, and are asking people to be more careful about what they share online.

"There was no active shooter and there was no danger to the public," said Wausau Police Officer Mason Hagenbucher.

Instead, police say there was a police presence at Isle of Ferns park due to an individual in crisis.

Mike Wagner, a professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW Madison, says people will often share a post without looking closely at it.

"It can lead people who see misinformation to share it with others expanding the reach of what isn't true," he said.

But while misinformation comes in many forms, experts with the Poynter Institute say it's often fairly easy to spot.

"The first red flag to watch out for is something that makes you feel emotional," said Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at Poynter. "I think misinformers prey on our emotions."

Look out for anonymous accounts, as well as screenshots or posts copied from one platform to another.

But sometimes all it comes down to is doing a quick Google search on your own.

Most of all, Wagner says it's important everynone does their part to make sure harmful misinformation isn't spread.

"Most misinformation is spread by very few people," he said. "Its power comes from the rest of us seeing it and retweeting it."

There are several fact checking websites where you can suggest something to fact check. Those include Politifact and FactCheck.org.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

