How to Handle Lost Pets

While it may be tempting to keep that stray dog or cat you found outside your home, officials say there are rules that need to be followed.
Area pet shelters say that they're seeing an increase in stray animals. In Portage County alone, 61% of all animals at the Humane Society are strays.
Sherri Galle-Teske, the executive director at the Portage County Humane Society warned against the risks of bringing a stray animal into your home. She said, "Sometimes the public will take in an animal into their home, that is critical not to do that. That animal could have rabies, the animal could have a disease that could spread to your animals."
David Woods with Lost Dogs of Wisconsin, says that the first thing you should do when you find an animal is to post a picture of it on social media to see if you can find its owner, and that you can also get it scanned for a microchip, which most shelters do for free.
Woods said, "You gotta get that animal to the humane society, that should be the first place that an owner looks for."
He said that humane societies will hold an animal for four business days, and if they are not claimed by then, they will be put up for adoption. He also said that since animals are considered personal property, people should try to do everything they can to get the animal back to its owner.