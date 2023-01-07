How to Identify Processed Foods

While processed foods may be harmful, they can also be hard to spot when you're at the store.
Health officials say to look for food that has ingredients that you would never use in your kitchen, like coloring agents, flavoring agents, or texturing agents. That usually means the food is highly processed, and should be avoided in large amounts.
Annie Wetter, a professor of nutrition at UWSP, said, "We might use baking soda or baking powder for example, or yeast or sugar, but we would never use diglycerides or high fructose corn syrup."
Wetter says that reading the label carefully is key, since most companies put their ingredients in smaller text.