How to keep hungry bears away from your home

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Wisconsinites are no strangers to seeing bears in the fall, but if they're not playing the Packers, seeing bears could be a scary situation, but experts say there's plenty you can do to make sure the only place you see bears, is on your tv screen.
Sarah Storandt, the zoo manager at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield, said, "Keep your garbage in a garage or in a bear-safe container, that's a great way to reduce human-bear conflicts. If you have fruit trees that are dropping large amounts of apples, pears, peaches this time of year, try to keep that cleaned up as much as you can."
If a bear is already on your property, officials from the DNR say to remain calm and don't run to avoid looking like prey. Brad Koele, a wildlife damage specialist with the Wisconsin DNR, said, "If you see it, slowly back away, to a safe area, hopefully inside the house or inside the garage, never corner a bear. A lot of the more severe conflicts happen when bears are cornered."
If you want to observe the bears or leave them some food, both of them said that distance is the key, they said that if you follow those rules, it will help bears know that your house is closed for business.