How to keep leftover Thanksgiving food safe

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Thanksgiving means a lot of meals and a lot of leftovers, but it's important to make sure leftovers are safe to eat before digging in.
When putting food away, be sure everything is sealed, whether that's using plastic wrap, completely covering the container or in an airtight container.
While it may be tempting to take a nap or watch football after the big meal, you shouldn't wait too long before putting all the food away.
"Between 40 and 140 degrees, bacteria can grow and it's bacteria that makes us sick one way or another, we want to stop that," said Chef Brock Decker, a culinary instructor at Northcentral Technical College, "Four hours is the amount of time that we have in the temperature danger zone for our food to still be safe."
When you take turkey out to enjoy again, whether reheating in the microwave or oven, be sure to reheat it to 155 degrees.
Decker says you should only keep leftover food in the fridge for a week tops.