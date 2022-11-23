How to keep leftover Thanksgiving food safe

 Skip to main content
...ICY STRETCHES AND FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO THANKSGIVING MORNING...

An increase in low-level moisture will result in a threat of fog
late tonight, especially over central and north central Wisconsin.
With temperatures falling below freezing, patchy freezing fog is
also expected. Even in areas where fog does not develop, moisture
may deposit on cold roads overnight, leading to patches of black
ice. The icy conditions should be most prevalent between 3 am and
9 am Thursday.

Holiday travelers should be alert for locally icy roads, and poor
or rapidly changing visibilities, late tonight into Thanksgiving
morning. The worst conditions are expected to occur in central
and north central Wisconsin, where foggy conditions are most
likely.

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Thanksgiving means a lot of meals and a lot of leftovers, but it's important to make sure leftovers are safe to eat before digging in.

When putting food away, be sure everything is sealed, whether that's using plastic wrap, completely covering the container or in an airtight container.

While it may be tempting to take a nap or watch football after the big meal, you shouldn't wait too long before putting all the food away.
 
"Between 40 and 140 degrees, bacteria can grow and it's bacteria that makes us sick one way or another, we want to stop that," said Chef Brock Decker, a culinary instructor at Northcentral Technical College, "Four hours is the amount of time that we have in the temperature danger zone for our food to still be safe."
 
When you take turkey out to enjoy again, whether reheating in the microwave or oven, be sure to reheat it to 155 degrees.
 
Decker says you should only keep leftover food in the fridge for a week tops.
 

