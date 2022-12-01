How to Keep Your Pets Safe This Winter

The winter weather poses a danger to people and animals alike, but we don't often think about how the cold weather can affect our furry friends. Just like people, our pets can get frostbite if they're in the cold too long without proper protection.
That can mean using jackets, especially for smaller dogs, and cutting walks short. You can also help protect their paws from ice and snow.
Sherri Galle-Teske, the executive director at the Humane Society of Portage County, said, "Be careful of the little booties. Making sure that they fit securely and your animal is used to them. If you walk your dog orpet at night, make sure your coat has some kind of reflective material on it."
As for animals that live outside like barn cats, she says to always check the temperature in the area they stay in, and put a tarp over any outside pens. She also says if they temperature drops below zero, to bring all outdoor pets inside.