How to Keep Yourself Safe From the Cold

While many Wisconsinites enjoy their skiing and ice fishing, the cold weather can be dangerous, and even deadly, if you aren't practicing cold safety tips.
The Department of Health Services says that an average of 50 people die each year from cold-related issues, and medical experts are warning of what can happen if you aren't practicing cold safety.
Dr. Andrew Stoltze, an emergency physician at Aspirus Health, said, "I mean obviously the first one we've all experienced is frost nip. That's where you're out long enough, it feels like there's burning in your fingertips, they look a little bit red or you touch something metal on a really cold day. Injuries past that to get to frost bite, or worse yet frost gangrene, that's the point where you've created an irreversible injury."
Dr. Stoltze also said to make sure to keep your socks dry or replace wet ones with dry ones to avoid frostbite. But how can you keep yourself from getting frostbite or gangrene? Dr. John Meiman from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has the answers.
Dr. Meiman said, "Pay very close attention to temperatures. Really dress appropriately, wear lots of layers, make sure to particularly keep hands and feet warm, and just as importantly stay dry, in terms of treatment, recognizing the early symptoms of frostbite is key."
Dr. Meiman also advised people to keep an eye on their elderly family members, saying that they are at the greatest risk.