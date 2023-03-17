How to make sure your child gets enough sleep

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) It's no surprise to parents that getting a good night's sleep helps kids stay happy and healthy, but cutting just 39 minutes can make a big difference.
Researchers found when kids sleep was cut short, it affected how well they did in school, if they felt physically fit, and if they had the energy to spend time with their friends. While sleep may be important for everyone, the American Academy of Pediatrics says about 25-30% of kids are not getting the sleep that they need.
Dr. Sushma Thappeta, the vice president of medial affairs at Marshfield Children's and Pediatrics, said, "Sleep is the time for restoration, and for children's bodies to recharge, and retain the information that they have learned throughout the day."
Thappeta also adding that lack of sleep can lead to increased depression, anxiety, and obesity in kids, as well as issues with their immune systems, and could even lead to heart problems later in life.
Thappeta said that parents can help out in a variety of ways, saying that it's crucial to make sure your kids have a set bed time, and to make sure that your kid's bedroom feels like a bedroom and not a playground.