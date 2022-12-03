How to Manage Your Diabetes This Holiday Season

The holiday season usually comes with lots of treats, but that can be difficult for people with diabetes. Health officials are warning those with diabetes to stay away from traditional holiday treats to avoid problems with blood sugar, but one expert says it's not all bad.
Dr. Karrie Benda, a dietitian at Aspirus Health, said, "Usually the big issue is - everything looks wonderful and you want to try everything. Be mindful of what you really want to eat, and then have small amounts of it. "
She also mentioned alternative options like cranberry and mango salsa, and anything Keto-friendly.