How to stay safe as frigid temperatures move in

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - As the frigid air moves in, some people are looking for alternative ways to stay warm.
Each year almost 3/4 of all home fires can be traced back to failed heating equipment, and fire officials in Merrill say its important to stay alert.
This time of year is when Merrill Battalion Fire Chief John Kraegenbrink says they see an increase in house fires, stemming from homeowners cranking up the heat.
But a few simple things up front could save you in the long run, including making sure there's nothing flammable near your equipment, and getting an upgrade.
"They do extensive surveys on them, just to make sure they are safe," Kraegenbrink said. "Those are going to be best to purchase- and those are going to be what protects your house the best."
Most newer equipment comes with technology to prevent fires, including automatic shut off when too hot, or tipped over.
Fire officials also say if you are using a space heater, avoid the extension cord, and keep at least three feet of space around them clear.