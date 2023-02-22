 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

How to stay safe while clearing snow

Shovel sidewalks

City officials want people to shovel their walks within 24 hours.

(WAOW) -- A lot of residents will be shoveling snow over the next few days, so it's important to do so safely.

Shoveling snow can be a full body workout, causing back injuries, a fall or even a heart attack.

If you're at risk for any of these injuries, best case scenario is to use a snow blower if you can to avoid lifting anything at all. If that's not an option, try to find an ergonomic shovel and make sure you're lifting with your knees and not your waist.

"If you're worried about back pain and hurting your back I would say shovel more often so there's less weight on the shovel," said Eric Lang, Deputy Fire Chief with the South Area Fire District.

SAFER says they do get a fair amount of calls related to shoveling injuries, and while you may be tempted to just leave the snow where it lays, make sure to clear your driveway in case emergency responders need to get to you.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

