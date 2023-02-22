How to stay safe while clearing snow

(WAOW) -- A lot of residents will be shoveling snow over the next few days, so it's important to do so safely.
Shoveling snow can be a full body workout, causing back injuries, a fall or even a heart attack.
If you're at risk for any of these injuries, best case scenario is to use a snow blower if you can to avoid lifting anything at all. If that's not an option, try to find an ergonomic shovel and make sure you're lifting with your knees and not your waist.
"If you're worried about back pain and hurting your back I would say shovel more often so there's less weight on the shovel," said Eric Lang, Deputy Fire Chief with the South Area Fire District.
SAFER says they do get a fair amount of calls related to shoveling injuries, and while you may be tempted to just leave the snow where it lays, make sure to clear your driveway in case emergency responders need to get to you.