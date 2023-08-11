How you can help those affected from the Hawaii wildfires

MAUI, Hawaii — The wildfires are some of the most destructive and costliest natural disasters Hawai’i has faced in a while. Since the Aloha state is thousands of miles away from Wisconsin, the best thing to do is open up your wallet.
The fires in Maui have left thousands without a home and they are not out of the woods yet.
Experts said it will take years to get Maui close to what it was before the fires and it is estimated billions of dollars will be needed for relief.
Charities said the best thing people can do right now is just give cash.
"A dollar goes a long way and a hundred percent of the donations that come in through this campaign will go directly out to the public,” said President/CPO of Maui United Way Nick Winfrey.
That’s why organizations like the Red Cross, United Way, Salvation Army, and Feeding America are trying to get as much funding as they can.
While it may seem like a good idea to send things like baby formula, clothes, or other supplies; all that does is take up time and space for things that are not going to be needed for weeks.
"A lot of times if we get pallets and shipments and things like that in, it takes a lot of work to sort that, distribute that, and it takes resources to even do that,” said Winfrey. “If it's not a much needed item, that hinders some of the efforts as well."
If you want to start your own fundraiser, the Salvation Army said your best bet is to stay local and then send the cash along yourself.
"Maybe have a garage sale or have some kind of yard sale or a community event where they are selling these things,” said Director of Emergency Disaster Services for the Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Salvation Army Division Benny Benedict. “Raise that money and then send that to the people in need."
While generosity is a virtue, make sure you’re being smart with your donations. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said online scammers will take advantage of any opportunity they can get; even disasters like Maui.
"Every time there is a disaster or a tragedy of some sort, scammers know that and they try to cash in on it as well,” said Director of Investigations and Media Relations for the Better Business Bureau Lisa Schiller.
If you’re unsure if a charity is legit, your best bet is to stick with the big names to ensure someone is getting the help they need.
There’s plenty of ways to help out by volunteering too, without flying to Hawaii.
Most of these groups said they could use the help by either answering phone calls or filling out paperwork.
Helpful Donation Resources
Salvation Army
Those who are able to donate can do so by simply:
Visiting https://salarmy.us/HawaiiWildfires2023.
Calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
To volunteer go to their disaster website
Feeding America
United Way
Red Cross
Better Business Bureau