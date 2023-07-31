HPV vaccine available for adults

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Teens and young adults often get the HPV vaccine, but there’s also another age bracket of people who can receive it.
Experts from Ohio State University predict HPV-related throat cancer will soon be one of the most common cancers for folks between ages 45 to 65.
Access to the vaccine has now been expanded up to age 45 and doctors encourage getting the vaccine.
"A very common infection and unfortunately still a very common cause of cancer,” said Dr. Thomas Boyce, Marshfield Clinic Health System Pediatric and Infectious Diseases physician. “About 40,000 cancers in the US are due to HPV. About two-thirds in women and about one-third in men."
Those who do get HPV do not often have symptoms; that’s why medical professionals say getting the vaccine is so important.