Humidity effects on the body as temperatures rise

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WAUSAU (WAOW) - As temperatures climb into the 80s and borderline 90s, it's important to stay cool. When it's humid, too, it feels all the worse. 

When you sweat, it's your body's way of cooling off, with the sweat evaporating and taking heat off your skin.

When things are humid and muggy, that process takes a lot longer making it hard to regulate your body temperature.

That can lead to dehydration, light-headedness, muscle cramps and potentially worse things as well.

"Today when humidity is higher, we'll see more people who not go down, but who fall to the ground easier and have a harder time to recuperate, and they're just exhausted," said Lt. Jared Linke with the Riverside Fire District.

Experts say that there are increased risks for people who are working outside every day as well as the elderly.

Experts also point out that cars can be dangerous if they break down in hot temperatures. They recommend to make sure you have plenty of water with you and keep your windows open until help arrives.

