Hundreds of accidental 911 calls in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — When 911 is called, dispatchers treat every single call like it's an emergency.
That includes when a call is a "pocket dial", simply because dispatchers never know what is happening on the other end of the phone.
While accidental calls happen on a regular basis, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department reported over 100 accidental calls in a 10-hour span this past weekend.
They say the issue stems from crash detection built into most modern cell phones.
During an accident, it can be a life-saving feature, auto-dialing 911 in the event of a sudden drop or stop.
However, it can also lead to headaches for dispatchers trying to figure out if the call is genuine.
Another issue causing confusion is not turning off your cellphone and throwing it in your pocket.
A couple of slaps against your leg and before you know it you have dialed the authorities.
Children playing with a deactivated phone can accidentally dial it as well.
"Even though a phone is deactivated it still has 9-1-1 capabilities. So, if you allow your child to watch videos or play games on a deactivated phone. just be aware that it does have those capabilities to call 9-1-1," explained Lt. Cory Gladden with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The best thing to do is to know your phone; review what auto-dial options it has through the phone's general settings and change to what suits your lifestyle best.