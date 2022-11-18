Hunters kick off deer season with Orange Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of hunters gathered at Fleet Farm in Wausau, hoping to get a few bucks of their purchase for Orange Friday.
The store didn't open until 6 a.m., but hunters started lining up around 4:30 a.m. in hopes of being one of the first 500 inside, in order to get a special baseball cap and scratch off.
It's Fleet Farm's 11th year officially celebrating Orange Friday, a chance for hunters to get major discounts on deer camp essentials, like clothing, chairs and of course, snacks.
Store employees say it's a great way to kick off the season with others who love the sport.
"(It's) just a way to bring hunters together, the camaraderie has been fun to watch in the store," said Tracy Scheel, Firearm Specialist at Fleet Farm, "Hunting has been growing, especially the last few years, more youth are getting into the sport, more women are getting into the sport."
The deals will continue, with some discounts running through Saturday, November 19th, and others ending next Saturday, November 26th.
Good luck to all the hunters!