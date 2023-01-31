 Skip to main content
2023 News 9 Hygiene Drive

  • Updated
Hygiene Drive
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The News 9 Hygiene Drive is back again. 
 
This drive is focused on helping schools in the Wausau School District. 
 
Items needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soaps, shaving cream and shampoo/conditioner.
 
Hygiene products can be dropped off at the following locations through Feb. 9: 
  • Bartelt Insurance - 5620 Bus US-51 S, Schofield
  • Wagner Shell - 30001 Schofield Ave, Schofield
  • Wagner Shell - 4611 Stewart Ave, Wausau
Help us help area kids get the things they need. 

