2023 News 9 Hygiene Drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The News 9 Hygiene Drive is back again.
This drive is focused on helping schools in the Wausau School District.
Items needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soaps, shaving cream and shampoo/conditioner.
Hygiene products can be dropped off at the following locations through Feb. 9:
- Bartelt Insurance - 5620 Bus US-51 S, Schofield
- Wagner Shell - 30001 Schofield Ave, Schofield
- Wagner Shell - 4611 Stewart Ave, Wausau
Help us help area kids get the things they need.