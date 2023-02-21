Hygiene Drive provides needed items for most 'vulnerable students'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA...

A complex winter storm continued to settle in across the region.
The initial band of snow with the storm, which produced 2 to 4
inches of accumulation over much of central and east central
Wisconsin overnight, had shifted into northern Wisconsin and
weakened considerably.

At 955 am, another band of snow was pushing into central and
east-central Wisconsin from the south. Periods of moderate to
heavy snow with this band will affect areas from Wautoma to
Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County through at least
lunchtime.

Occasional light snow and flurries will continue through the mid-
day hours across the rest of the area. Accumulations though the
mid-day hours will be light, but the combination of the occasional
light snow and some blowing and drifting of the snow that had
already fallen will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering
hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their
destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc
County will also have low visibility at times, and especially
hazardous conditions due to the periods of moderate to heavy
snow.

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through
Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of
central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early
afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The
main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this
afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before
diminishing.

Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel will develop.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Hygiene Drive provides needed items for most 'vulnerable students'

  • Updated
  • 0

WAUSAU (WAOW) - We just recently wrapped up our most recent News 9 Hygiene Drive, this time benefitting students in the Wausau School District.

News 9 would like to say thank you to our sponsors Bartelt Insurance and Wagner Shell and of course everyone that donated. 

The Wausau School District is very appreciative for the hundreds of supplies donated.

Wausau School District sent a sincere thank you to News 9, our sponsors and those who donated.

The email from Wausau School District read:

"THANK YOU for spending your hard-earned money on hygiene products to help our most vulnerable students in their time of need. The impact you are having means more to our district, our staff members, and the students and families we serve than you'll ever know. We'd also like to say 'THANK YOU' to News 9 WAOW. They could have chosen any school district in the area to receive these donations, yet they chose us. We couldn't be more grateful for that. 

Truthfully, seeing the hundreds and hundreds of items come into the Longfellow Administration Center at the end of the Hygiene Drive has left us speechless! That's why, in many ways, 'THANK YOU' doesn't hardly seem like enough. 

While it's incredibly hard to put into words what your generosity means to us, it's moments like this that show us two things: 1. The greatness that can come from us all uniting behind one cause (in this case our students) and 2. Truly what makes the Greater Wausau Area such a great place to call home. 

The difference your support will make in the lives of our students is immeasurable! We know they THANK YOU just as much as we do! 

As we get these products in the hands of students who need them the most, each bottle of shampoo or body wash we give them will be a reminder that the Wausau Community, even communities outside of the Wausau School District, are all there supporting us and our students, their families, and our staff. And that's, in many ways, the most powerful lesson we could ever learn through this Hygiene Drive. For that, too, we are ever so grateful."

