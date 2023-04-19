"I have a bobcat in my car": Portage County Deputies call in DNR for help freeing bobcat from vehicle

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - It wasn't a common call for Portage County Dispatch Center when a caller said: "I have a bobcat in my car."
In a Facebook Post to Sheriff Mike Lukas' Facebook page it stated, Deputies Selvey, Stanton and Ashbeck responded to the location to investigate.
Well, on arrival there was indeed a bobcat stuck in the grill of the vehicle.
The post went on to say, they had to call in "reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman."
The post concluded with: "All in a day’s work at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR."
Below is the video and Facebook post of the bobcat situation.