"I just had to find the answers": Portage County cold case from 1984 ruled 'tragic accident'

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Portage County cold case from 1984 now has some answers after nearly four decades.
During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Portage County investigators revealed Janet Raasch is believed to have died as the result of a tragic accident.
According to investigators during a news conference on Tuesday, they revealed the then 20-year-old UW-Stevens Point student died after her sleeping bag caught fire after starting a campfire near Highway 54 while contemplating plans to travel to a large city for an abortion.
Raasch disappeared 38 years ago
Janet Raasch walked away from campus and disappeared 38 years ago.
Hunters discovered her body, badly decomposed, a month later in a wooded area near Plover. How, and why, she ended up there has remained a mystery since.
During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, investigators revealed the 20-year-old set up a campfire near State Highway 54 when tragedy occurred.
"I think she woke up to having a large portion of the sleeping bag engulfed and got up and --ripping the zipper and flinging things off," said Dustin Kitzman, Portage Co. Sheriff's Detective.
Detective Kitzman reconstructed evidence from the scene and surrounding areas where remnants of Raasch's burned sleeping bag were found. At the time autopsy results were inconclusive.
We sat down with lead detective Kitzman last week to find out what led to the findings.
Kitzman began searching for answers in the Raasch case in 2020.
"I just had to find the answers," Kitzman said.
At the time Raasch's body was found, the investigators thought Raasch had been assaulted and strangled. However, when her body was exhumed in 2002 with the hopes DNA advances would provide new clues, but they came empty. Nagging questions remained. But, there was no evidence of trauma or ligature marks.
Photos also showed her shirt remained tucked in and pants buttoned.
"Obviously things were done differently in the 80s and technology was limited," Kitzman said.
Kitzman focused on where hunters found the body, which was a challenge recreating a nearly 40-year-old scene.
Witnesses at the time reported Raasch alive in the afternoon after being dropped off near a busy intersection. Raasch planned to travel to a larger city and have an abortion after an unplanned positive pregnancy test. The man who gave her a ride tried to convince her to think on it more.
"I think that doubt was put in her mind and she decided to set up camp in the woods and collect her thoughts," Kitzman said. Kitzman believes that her sleeping bag caught fire, spread to her clothes and she weaved back-and-forth trying to stop the fire - leaving remnants of burn evidence in a scattered pattern.
It is believed she attempted to reach the road to get help, but severely burned she collapsed.