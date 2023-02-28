Ice shanty removal deadlines approaching

(WAOW) -- With ice on area waterways starting to thin out, it means it's almost time to get fishing shanties back to shore.
Shanties will need to be removed from Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by Wednesday, March 1, and from inland waters south of Highway 64 by Sunday, March 5.
DNR conservation warden Bryan Lockman says it's important to check daily conditions though, as those deadlines could change.
"Just because they can keep shacks out until the 5th or the 19th doesn't mean they should," he said. "We recommend people keep a regular check up on the ice conditions particularly at the access points."
If you see any shanty owners who have not removed theirs by the deadline, you're asked to report it to the DNR Violation Hotline, or call or text 1-800-847-9367