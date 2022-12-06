Ice Skate donation drive returns to Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) — The Village of Rothschild's Ice Skate Donation Drive returns for another year collecting new and gently used skates that will be used by the George Street Park giving children and adults a chance to hit the rink.
The drive currently has 15 pairs of skates from previous years and currently one this year, but the hope is to provide everyone a shot to skate in case they don't have their own.
"You've got individuals who maybe they're trying to learn how, or they don't have the means to be able to do it, so they can come out here, be at a nice place, a nice park, a nice facility, and utilize these skates," said Ryan Vandewalle, Village Administrator in Rothschild.
George Street Park's rink will open near the end of December depending on the weather, but donors are free to drop off any skates in the entry way of the Village Hall until the Winter season ends.