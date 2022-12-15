Icy Sidewalks Causing Problems for Residents

Cities and villages throughout the area require homeowners and businesses to get rid of the snow. In Wausau, it must be done within 24 hours. If you don't, and the city has to do it for you, you'll get a bill for $90.
Stevens Point also gives you 24 hours, adding that if you can't get the ice off the sidewalk, you'll have to use ashes, sawdust, or sand to cut the risk of someone slipping.
Mike Wiza, the mayor of Stevens Point said, "We still require you to keep your sidewalks clear. If you don't, you are subjected to not only a service charge for the violation, but we will often hire a contractor to come in and clear the sidewalk, and then bill that to you."
He says that Stevens Point allows for an extra day if you live on a boulevard, but that the service charge will be $100 if you fail to clear the sidewalk. City officials also encourage people to help out their neighbors who might be able to clear their own sidewalks.