Illegal burning destroys two homes in Wood County

TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two houses were destroyed as the result of a fire caused by "illegal burning" of tires and debris that spread during windy conditions in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to a press release from Vesper Fire Department.
At 12:49 a.m. Rudolph and Vesper fire departments were paged for a house fire.
The fire in the 6000 block of County Highway F in the Town of Sigel spread to the house next door. Both homes were completely destroyed. There were no injuries, but several pets were lost in the fire.
The displaced families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A fire was reported at Saddle Up Bar in the town of Remington 12 minutes earlier than the town of Sigel fire that resulted in two destroyed homes. The call came in at 12:37 a.m. and resulted in other small mutual aid fire departments not being available for the Sigel fire, according to the release.
However, The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) used in most of Wisconsin allowed responding fire departments to quickly access resources from other area departments, the press release stated.
The fire at Saddle Up Bar was contained to an interior wall of the
building, with moderate smoke and minimal fire damage, according to the press release. The fire is believed to be electrical in origin.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Wisconsin Rapids.
News 9 reporter Newlong Lor was at the scene along County Road F around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, half the house was already burned down, and an excavator was breaking down the building.
This is a developing story.