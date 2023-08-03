Important deadline approaching for veterans looking to file through PACT Act

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — It's been years in the making, but Veteran's offices are offering help through the PACT Act, which can make a world of a difference.
Beginning back on August 10, 2022 - the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mailed out letters to those who served in the Vietnam, Gulf, and post-9/11 wars about their eligibility to file a claim through the PACT Act.
There is no deadline to apply for benefits, but if veterans file for compensation before August 9 they may receive benefits backdated to last year.
Jill Geoffroy, the veterans service officer of Marathon Co. in Wausau wants veterans and those who know veterans be aware that the person who went to fight for our country needs to currently be disabled.
"The VA is only going to compensate for a current disability, so if you served in any of these places and you have one the presumptive illnesses, then you can file a claim," Geoffroy said.
The toxic air and burn pits of the battleground has led to veterans getting many different cancers, asthma, lung issues and even heart problems, including high blood pressure.
Along with all of these illnesses from the toxins in those wars, veterans can also file health benefits from other past experiences.
Geoffroy says if veterans would like to file a claim, it's not too late. Visit the VA's website or stop on by at the Marathon Co. Veterans Service Office.