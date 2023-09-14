Increased police presence at Antigo High School despite no 'credible threat'

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Antigo will have more of a police presence the next week after a social media story had students' families concerned for kids' safety.
According to an email sent out from Antigo Superintendent Glenda Oginski to Antigo parents, the 'rumor' was talked about and investigated with law enforcement. The threat was deemed not credible "to school safety at this time."
Oginski said parents did the right thing by voicing safety concerns as "they spoke up and said something."
Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said there will remain an increased police presence through next week due to homecoming even though it didn't appear to be a valid threat and wasn't meant that way by the student.
"We encourage others to do the same if they see or hear anything that could represent a possible safety issue in our schools. I am proud to be in a community where we look out for each other," the email said.
The email continued:
"At the same time, we also must be careful about what we post on social media and avoid spreading rumors. This can cause unnecessary harm and anxiety for our students, staff, and families.
