Is Melatonin a good idea for students getting back into routine?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Getting enough sleep is vital for people at any age, but for children heading back to the school, sleep is paramount.
According to the National Sleep Foundation children between the ages of 5 and 13 require nine or more hours of sleep to be fully rested.
Not having enough sleep can have a major impact on how kids perform in the classroom.
"Kids who do not sleep enough hours, or even adults, have issues in the daytime, they can have issues with focus, irritability, and mood issues," said Dr. Rachna Tiwari, a pediatric sleep specialist for UW Health.
Sleep experts say the use of melatonin in healthy children has skyrocketed 150 percent over the past year.
But with so little research into long-term effects on children, they're skeptical of its benefit.
"The FDA considers it a supplement, but the FDA does not regulate it like it regulates drugs. And people often think anything over-the-counter is fine, but that's not the right way to think about it," said Stephanie Jones, PhD, Assistant Director, Institute for Sleep and Consciousness, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
Melatonin is something the body naturally produces, and too much of the hormone could have effects on puberty.
"We know it plays a huge role in animal reproductive physiology, and based on that data, we just don't know what it does to the human reproductive system," said Jones.
As parents continue to look for other options to help kids wind down, it's important to know the effects of using sleep aids.
"It tells us how long the nighttime will be basically - but if you have your child looking at a screen, phone, close to bedtime that's more potent than any Melatonin," said Jones.