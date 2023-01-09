Is TikTok Dangerous?

(WAOW) -- Wisconsin is poised to join many other state governments in enacting a ban on TikTok from government devices.
That's due to concerns the app's owner, Byte Dance, based out of China, could turn data over to the Chinese government.
"There have been possible national security issues raised," said Dorothea Salo, a professor in the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences at UW Madison.
Salo says there's also a the potential of information manipulation on TikTok, leading to false information spreading through the platform.
"The idea is that if the Chinese government can find out about you, an average person, through your TikTok use, what you watch, what you put up there... they can gather a sense of what they can use to manipulate you politically," she said.
But she says it's not a unique situation.
"It's no different from Facebook, or Instagram, or Twitter or almost anything else," Salo said.
Without any specifics, it's not clear whether either scenario is an actual threat right now.
So if you're a TikTok user, should you be concerned?
"Not so much about the data that they explicitely create, like the content of their TikToks," Salo said. "It's that background hum of information about you, where you are at any particular time, what else you're doing on your devices."
Salo says it's a good time to think about how much information access you give to social media platforms, and try to take a break.
"It's a new year. It's not a bad time to count up how much time you're spending on these platforms and maybe start making a plan for how to dial that down and dial it back," she said.
If you're looking for more ways to address your individual online safety concerns, you can click here to try the Consumer Reports Security Planner.