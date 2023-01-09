Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(WAOW) -- Monday, people across the country gave thanks to those who protect and serve, recognizing Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The day was created in 2015 to bring awareness to the challenges facing law enforcement officers, and give thanks to them for taking those challenges head-on.
Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb says while law enforcement officials are happy to serve, the challenges of the job can be mentally and physically draining.
He says seeing the impact it has on the community makes it all worth it.
"Oftentimes just having that person walk up to you while you're putting gas in your car, or when you're out having a bite to eat, just to have them recognize them makes all the difference in the world," Billeb said.