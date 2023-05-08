Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after hidden GoPro camera discovered in girls' locker room

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) - A 38-year-old coach at Janesville Craig High School has been arrested after a GoPro camera was found recording in the girls' locker room on Friday morning.
Officers gained access and reviewed clips on camera around 1:30 p.m. Friday and Brian Kitzman, 38, was suspect arrested within half an hour boarding the bus for a track meet.
A computer and other cameras were seized from Kitzman, who is the track coach and girls' swimming coach at Janesville Craig.
The camera was found when a student noticed their missing towel in an administration locker. The student notified the school resource officer, who discovered the camera which was behind the towel.
Interviews and evidence gathered during the course of this investigation from the school led to a search warrant being signed and served on S. Lexington Dr. in Janesville.
Kitzman was contacted and arrested for possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity.
At a news conference on Monday afternoon, officials stated the belief is this has been going on for two years and potentially 18 victims are involved.
Kitzman has been a coach since 2004 and has worked at the district as a coach and assistant coach over that time.
Kitzman was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
This incident is still under investigation.