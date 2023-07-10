Japanese Beetles return to central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Japanese Beetles, a species that feed on over 300 types of fruits, vegetables, trees, shrubs and flowers, are now making their annual appearance in central Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin-Madison entomologist Patrick Liesch said the insects will be present in Portage County and the surrounding area through the end of August.
Liesch suggested three practices to address the beetles:
- Handpicking - Daily removal of the beetles by knocking them into a bucket of soapy water can reduce their number by one-half.
- Many landscape sprays will control the adult beetles, but read the product label because they may need to be applied every 5-10 days.
- Do not use beetle traps because research shows plants near traps get more damage than those without due to beetles not trapped laying eggs in nearby turf areas.
For information regarding this or other questions contact the Portage County Extension office at 715-346-1316 or denise.rocha@wisc.edu.