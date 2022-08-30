JD's Pumpkin Patch not opening for the season

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area pumpkin patch is not opening for the fall season.
JD's Pumpkin Patch and Sweet Corn in Tomahawk is remaining closed this year due to health issues.
Juli Sundquist, one of the owners, suffered a brain hemorrhage and strokes in June, which left her in the hospital for a month. That, paired with unfavorable weather, caused them to pause pumpkin growing.
Her daughter, Kailey, started a GoFundMe for Juli and her husband, Dave, to help cover costs of the lost income and to set them up for next year's harvest.
"We definitely have a void financially because everything we've been going through, so the fund me page will make a huge difference."
The Sundquists, who took over the pumpkin patch nearly four years ago and say they are grateful for the support their neighbors and community have shown them.
They are still selling sweet corn for the next few weeks and are hopeful to bring the pumpkins back next year.