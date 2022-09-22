2022 Jefferson Award: Emily & Adam Seehafer

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- When a Rothschild couple's newborn daughter died in 2021 they set out to honor her short but meaningful life.
"I wish we would have had longer--but two days was what we had," Emily Seehafer said.
Emily and Adam Seehafer started "Earrings for Abby" in their daughter's honor.
Emily makes earrings and sells them for $4 each.
Half of the money goes to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Marshfield Children's Hospital-- and the other half to buy more materials.
"We just gave another $500 check--we have topped a total of $10,000 so far," Adam Seehafer said.
The couple likes that the funds raised is used to provide support for families with sick or injured babies.
"It provides gas cards if they have to travel and there are nursery cameras--so you can see the baby and watch them if you are not there," Emily said.
Visitation limits during the pandemic have made those cameras especially important to the couple.
"That was a way for my parents and Emily's parents and all family members to see Abby," Adam said.
Earrings for Abby can be found on Facebook and they also sell the jewelry at craft shows.
It is a mission that allows them to keep the memory of their daughter close.
"A very short life," Emily said. "We wish we had a lifetime."