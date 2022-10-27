2022 Jefferson Award: Erin Mayer

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Crandon woman brings the community together to help others.
Erin Mayer is a founding member of the nonprofit Forest County Ties That Bind Us.
"100% of the money stays here in help Forest County cancer patients," Erin Mayer said.
Since its start in 2013-- the organization has brought in $150,000. She organizes many of the fundraising efforts for this organization and other activities that her children are involved in.
For these reasons, Mayer received a Jefferson Award for volunteer service to her community.
"She is definitely the brains and makes sure it's done right," Jodi Stamper Jaklin said. "That is the kind of person she is and the heart she has."
Friends and family are thankful for Erin's caring spirit.
"The help she has given to families-- and the events she's headed has given the community the chance to come together," Tressa Votis said.
As for Erin--she is quick to point out she relies on others to help with the numerous fundraising activities she takes part in.
"It takes all of us to do everything," Mayer explains. "It makes me feel good helping people."