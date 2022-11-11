2022 Jefferson Award: Heather and Bill Smith

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)--The growing season has ended in the garden at Tranquil Acres in Tomahawk.
"When it was over, I sat in the garden and cried," Heather Smith said.
Heather Smith and her husband Bill own the organic garden.
Both have green thumbs and love to share the plants they grow. They encourage community members to stop by and get their hands dirty.
"They literally dig out potatoes--it's fun and people can realize where our food comes from," Heather Smith explained.
Visitors pay what they can for the food they take.
"I'm glad--the amount of food that went out of here and the families that have eaten because of this," Bill Smith said.
They use Facebook to get the word out about the garden.
Barb and Tom Lepkowski now live in Stevens Point--but are former residents of Tomahawk.
They decided to stop by and check out the Smith's venture.
"I love vegetables--and every row there would be more," Barb Lepkowski said. "There wasn't anything they didn't have. "
And it's all grown chemical-free.
"That might inspire others to do the same, and that is a good thing," Tom Lepkowski said.
Looking to the future the Smith's hope to add new perennial and wildflower gardens.
As their extensive Lavender crop matures, they plan to expand their offerings.
"It has oils you can extract and make soaps and lotions out of it," Bill Smith said.
Clearly, more seasons of giving are ahead.
"I can't fix the world, but I can fix my spot in the world," Heather Smith said.