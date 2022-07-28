2022 Jefferson Award Honoree: Mike Heilmann

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW)-- It is a cup of coffee that brings area veterans together in Rothschild.
But, it is the friendships they form that keep them coming back.
"Once you come-- you can't not come," WW II Veteran Bob Coleman explains. "Just being with them is good--it feels good."
Denny's in Rothschild hosts the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee on Wednesday mornings.
Veteran Mike Heilmann is the director of the group which started in 2012.
"The group started with 5 and now we have 594," Heilmann explains.
He organizes speakers, keeps veterans up to date on activities happening in the area and maintains the group's Facebook page.
Ask him why he thinks the people keep coming back and he is quick to answer.
"The camaraderie with their fellow veterans," Heilmann says. "But they don't just come here to talk about war--it's about grandkids, jobs and all those types of things."
If you want to join they are always looking for new members.
Veterans of all eras and ages are welcome.