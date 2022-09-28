2022 Jefferson Award: Nadene Lautenschlager

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nadene Lautenschlager spent 40-years working as a nurse.
In retirement, she has found a way to use her skills to continue to help others.
For her volunteer efforts, Lautenschlager is being recognized with a Jefferson Award.
"When I first retired, I thought I would work at hospice as a volunteer and visit people in their homes," Nadene Lautenschlager said. "But due to health reasons that didn't work out."
These days she is changing lives through the First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield.
"She is a longtime volunteer--filling in at the office, coordinating education programs, being head of our parish nurses and running our durable medical equipment library," Jennifer Lurvey said.
Lautenschlager oversees the library's donated wheelchairs, crutches, canes and hospital beds.
She cleans the equipment and makes sure the pieces are in good repair before being loaned out.
"To be able to come and pick it up and use it and bring it back--people are in heaven with that," Lautenschlager explains.
About 85 to 120 people a month use the equipment.
"A lot of it comes from people cleaning the house out after mom or dad dies and very often they will donate it to the library," Lautenschlager said. "It reaffirms your faith in people-- they are so good about sharing."