2022 Jefferson Award: Sheila Stark

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau woman is being honored with a Jefferson Award for her volunteer efforts working with teens.
Sheila Stark is the owner of Middle Grounds, a coffee shop, in Wausau. The coffee shop is dubbed as a safe place for high school teens through young adults.
And that is Stark's goal. She wants to provide a safe place for teens and young adults to hangout and feel comfortable.
"I love coffee and I love teens, so what better than to share coffee and talking," Sheila Stark said.
College student Kaydee Rennie has been coming to the coffee shop for about two years.
"It is a nice environment to be in--it's quiet and people help you study-- and there are people laughing and playing games," Rennie explains.
Stark says the motivation for this shop came from conversations she had while volunteering at a home for teens.
"They wished they had a place they could go that someone would listen to them," Stark explained.
It's a feeling she understood.
"I grew up in an abusive home-- alcoholism and things like that, so I was always looking for a place that I could have went," Stark said.
So she created one.
The shop a 915 1/2 W Thomas Street has murals and inspirational messages on the walls.
It is run by volunteers and snacks and beverages are available on a donation-basis.
You can check it out on Facebook.