2022 Jefferson Awards national honorees from our area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Jefferson Award honorees who will represent our area at the national celebration have been revealed.
Swanson Fundraising, Inc. is the 2022 winner. The nonprofit's three officers are Arnold Swanson, Julie Waldvogel and Denise Behm.
They learned about the honor during a banquet held at the Jefferson Street Inn in Wausau on Wednesday evening.
"There were so many people very deserving of this national award and we were just utterly shocked," Behm said. " It's just absolutely humbling."
In the past 20 years the Aniwa-based charity has raised $250,000.
The money is donated to children and adults battling cancer and other catastrophic illnesses.
News 9 is proud to partner with Sparhawk Trucking in Wisconsin Rapids for the monthly Jefferson Awards.
The nationwide program recognizes community volunteers who selflessly give their time to improve the lives of others.