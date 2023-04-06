April 2023 Jefferson Award: Dan Folan

ALMOND, Wis. (WAOW) — A Portage County man is recognized for his community service with a Jefferson Award.
Dan Folan has volunteered with the Almond Fire Department for 45 years, including serving as fire chief for 41 years.
"To save a home or life, no pay can replace that," said Folan.
Now, he is nearing the twilight of his firefighting career. Folan is retiring in December.
"He is the Almond Fire Department and EMS," explained Dennis Schultz, 1st Assistant Fire Chief. "He helped bring the department up to current standards."
Schultz said those standards mean lower insurance rates for homeowners because of upgraded equipment and training.
One of the big challenges rural firefighting teams face is finding young volunteers.
Folan is proud of the Become a Volunteer Day held at the fire station which is aimed at recruiting students.
"In a small town of 500-- it hurts not having them," Folan said.
When Folan retires he won't leave the department entirely. He will remain to teach safety classes and do fire inspections.
Still serving his hometown.